42°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police: Person in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Florida Boulevard
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Florida Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.
The Denham Springs Police Department responded around 1:50 p.m. to a crash on Florida Boulevard at Eugene Street. The pedestrian struck was taken to the hospital with injuries; emergency officials said they were "critical trauma and not doing well."
Trending News
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Statewide panel looks for ways to protect college students from misuse of...
-
Lamar Dixon hosts annual Christmas celebration for senior citizens
-
Mississippi man arrested after he allegedly tried to buy a 10-month-old from...
-
Historic Lincoln Theater expected to reopen in December as Black history museum,...
-
EBR Schools, Good Fellows distribute 300 gift bags with clothes, toys, hygiene...
Sports Video
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday