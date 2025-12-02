Denham Springs Police: Person in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Florida Boulevard

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Florida Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.

The Denham Springs Police Department responded around 1:50 p.m. to a crash on Florida Boulevard at Eugene Street. The pedestrian struck was taken to the hospital with injuries; emergency officials said they were "critical trauma and not doing well."

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.