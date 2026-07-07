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Denham Springs man found guilty of dealing heroin after deputies find drugs in his walls
BATON ROUGE - A federal jury found a Denham Springs man guilty of dealing heroin across parish lines after deputies found drugs in the walls of his home.
A unanimous jury found John Davis, 47, guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin, Attorney Kurt L. Wall said in a news release on Monday.
According to prosecutors, Davis and his girlfriend, Madelyn Payne, dealt large amounts of heroin in parking lots and busy shopping centers in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes between March and April of 2021.
Deputies searched the couple's home and found more than 300 grams of heroin, multiple firearms and approximately $40,000 in the walls.
Davis was previously convicted in 2009 for possession and intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine.
He now faces anywhere between 10 years and life in prison.
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