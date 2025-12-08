Denham Springs boutique caters to brides

DENHAM SPRINGS - Story 2 Tell traveled to Denham Springs and found Natasha Miller, who could go by the nickname "Cupid."

She knows a lot about love and helping those who have found someone they want to share their story with, including her own.

“I’m getting a little teary eyed.. I fell in love with a little old Cajun country boy. He’s not little. He’s way taller than me,” Miller said.

Before opening the Natasha Marie Bridal boutique, Miller designed custom wedding gowns, sketching every neckline, train, and lace detail by hand.

"So the bride would bring in inspo pics and would do a sketch and then I would take a ton of measurements and then build the dress from there," Miller said.

If you’re looking for your dream dress or maybe some good advice Natasha knows a thing or two: "Before you walk back down the aisle for you and your groom to turn and look down the aisle and just take a second to take it in ... everybody that’s there to witness you getting married ... because it goes so fast.

"It’s like all this planning and then it’s done in the blink of an eye," she said.