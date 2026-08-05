Denham Springs accountant pleads guilty to using her employer's credit cards for personal bills

BATON ROUGE — A Denham Springs accountant pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud after using company credit cards to pay for personal expenses.

Anisha Devall Hunter, 48, entered the plea before U.S. District Court Judge John W. deGravelles, according to officials.

The charges stem from Hunter’s work as a senior accountant for a business in the Middle District of Louisiana in 2023. In that role, she had access to company credit cards, bank account information and the authority to pay off credit card statements and make entries into the business's accounting journal.

According to her guilty plea admissions, Hunter used company credit cards to cover her own personal expenses. Those unauthorized charges included rental payments to her Denham Springs apartment complex, among others.

She then disguised the charges by making false entries into the business's accounting journal, listing the purchases as legitimate business expenses.

Each wire fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain from the offense, whichever is greater.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Vick leading the prosecution.