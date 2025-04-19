Demonstrators gather downtown to protest Trump policies; say Louisiana is not monolithic red state

BATON ROUGE — Activists gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and his administration's tariffs and other policies.

The protestors started at the Russell B. Long Federal Building and United States Courthouse before relocating to the Capitol. One protestor told WBRZ that the event was held to show officials like Gov. Jeff Landry, as well as Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, that Louisiana is not a monolithic red state that will go along with Trump and his administration's policies.

"Hate will not make us great," one protestor's sign read.

This is the latest of several protests in Baton Rouge against the Trump administration.

On April 5, protestors were joined by former lieutenant governor Mitch Landrieu, Congressman Cleo Fields and former vice chair of Public Service Commission Davante Lewis on the steps of the Capitol to express opposition to Trump, as well as Elon Musk's ongoing efforts to, in his words, streamline the federal government by cutting billions in spending and removing thousands of jobs.

In February, multiple protests against the administration's immigration policy and other actions happened downtown.