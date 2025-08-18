82°
DCFS chief of staff speaks optimistically about new, highly competitive night shift staff jobs
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Chief of Staff Ashley Sias spoke to the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday about the department's new initiatives.
Sias spoke in place of Rebecca Harris, the newly appointed DCFS Secretary.
One key change Sias spoke about was the addition of a night shift staff to relieve current staff members and to support families after hours.
"The other staff that is currently covering that night shift is also working eight hours during the day," Sias said. "They are also working overtime. They are also always on call and it tends to have staff burnout."
Sias says interest is high for the new jobs, with more than 800 applicants for just 53 statewide positions.
