David's Bridal announces mass layoffs, terminating more than 9,000 workers

1 hour 3 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, April 16 2023 Apr 16, 2023 April 16, 2023 7:09 PM April 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PENNSYLVANIA - David's Bridal announced to corporate executives on Friday that they will lay off over 9,000 workers before the summer is over. 

A release was send out Friday by the company and included that store employees should expect to get notice of termination between June 12 and August 11. 

There are 902 David's Bridal stores and five of those locations are in Louisiana -- including Baton Rouge. 

The release was sent as a notice to employees in accordance with the WARN Act, but did not provide reasoning for the company's decisions. 

