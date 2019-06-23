91°
Dave Bartholomew, co-wrote 'Ain't That a Shame," dies at 100

3 hours 55 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 June 23, 2019 1:23 PM June 23, 2019 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Dave Bartholomew, a giant of New Orleans music and a rock n' roll pioneer who with Fats Domino co-wrote and produced such classics as "Ain't That a Shame," ''I'm Walkin,'" and "Let the Four Winds Blow," has died. He was 100 years old.
  
Bartholomew, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Sunday at a hospital in a New Orleans suburb.
  
His eldest son, Dave Bartholomew Jr., confirmed the news to The Associated Press, saying: "Daddy was 100 years and six months old. It was just that time."
  
A trumpet player since childhood and a bandleader and arranger before World War II, Bartholomew befriended Domino in the late 1940s and collaborated with the singer-piano player on dozens of hits that captured Domino's good-natured appeal, made him one of rock's earliest stars, and New Orleans a center for popular music.
