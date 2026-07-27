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DA Hillar Moore says Mall of Louisiana shooting ballistics still under review
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore gave an update on the investigation into the deadly shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, saying ballistics testing is still ongoing.
Moore said the ballistics review is nearly complete but is going through multiple rounds of review.
"It's not just one person that looks at ballistics and says this," Moore said. "It goes through two and actually three different reviews and I think they're in the middle of going through those reviews."
A 17-year-old, Markel Lee, was arrested in April in connection with the shooting. He is charged with murdering Ascension Episcopal senior Martha Odom and shooting five others.
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Baton Rouge Police say they do not expect to make any additional arrests tied to the shooting.
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