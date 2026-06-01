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Current Miss Louisiana Gabrelle McLeod visits 2une In before crowning of next pageant winner

49 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 6:39 AM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new Miss Louisiana will be crowned later this month on WBRZ+. 

To celebrate the month of the pageant, Miss Louisiana 2025 Gabrelle McLeod visited 2une In on Monday to discuss her journey to being crowned Miss Louisiana and what it means to represent the state. 

Tune in to WBRZ+ on June 20 at 8 p.m. to watch the 2026 Miss Louisiana be crowned.

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