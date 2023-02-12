44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse off Airline Highway

2 hours 56 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, February 11 2023 Feb 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 10:22 PM February 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Airline Highway Saturday night. 

According to the SGFD, the fire was on the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.. Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of one of the businesses. 

Crews were able to find the source of the flames and worked to get the fire under control in 20 minutes. No one was injured. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

