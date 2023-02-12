44°
Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Airline Highway Saturday night.
According to the SGFD, the fire was on the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.. Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of one of the businesses.
Crews were able to find the source of the flames and worked to get the fire under control in 20 minutes. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
