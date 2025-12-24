60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to early morning house fire on Lorri Burgess Avenue

Wednesday, December 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lori Burgess Avenue near Napoleon Street early Wednesday morning.

Further details were not immediately available. 

