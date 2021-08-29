List of major road closures throughout capital areaa

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are closing off some major roadways Sunday evening due to weather concerns.

Ascension Parish

- I-10 closed in both directions between Prairieville and Gramercy exits

East Baton Rouge Parish

- I-110 south closed at N 22nd Street

- Acadian Thruway closed at I-10 underpass

- Bluebonnet Boulevard closed at underpass near Mall of Louisiana

- Nicholson Drive closed at Terrace Avenue due to downed tree

- LA 423, Thomas Road closed between LA 19 and LA 67

West Baton Rouge

- LA 984, Bueche Road Extension, closed due to downed trees

West Feliciana Parish

-LA 966 closed about three miles from LA 965 E due to downed trees

Video showed officers closing off southbound lanes on the interstate near Chippewa Street. Louisiana DOTD said I-110 was being closed in that area due to inclement weather.

I-110 South is closed at North 22nd (Exit 2B) due to inclement weather. Traffic is being diverted onto North 22nd Street. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 29, 2021

The mayor's office also said crews were closing off the Bluebonnet Boulevard underpass near the Mall of Louisiana, which has frequently flooded in past rain event. DOTD said the Acadian Thruway will also be closed at the I-10 underpass.

Keep up with more storm updates here.