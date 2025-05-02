Latest Weather Blog
Crews break ground on new Baton Rouge location of John Deere dealership
BATON ROUGE — Sunshine Quality Solutions, the John Deere dealer representing south Louisiana, broke ground on a new Baton Rouge facility earlier this week.
On Thursday, crews began work on the location at the new Interstate 10 and Pecue Lane exit on Reiger Road. Work on the facility will be led by local company Firmin Construction.
The new Sunshine location will feature service bays, an enhanced parts department, a showroom and increased inventory that will service the capital region.
The new facility will also allow training opportunities for students in FFA, 4-H and surrounding colleges, a spokesperson said.
“This groundbreaking represents more than just a new building, it’s an investment in our customers and in the future of this community,” CEO and President Rob Richter said. “We are committed to delivering the highest level of service, and this new facility will allow us to do just that.”
The project is expected to be finished by early 2026. Sunshine currently has a facility on Airline Highway near Claycut Bayou.
