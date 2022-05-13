69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: Another steady week

Friday, May 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - There was little change in the capital area crawfish market this week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the cost of crawfish was mostly unchanged after a busy Mother's Day weekend. The average price for boiled crawfish was down to $4.44 per pound, and the cost of live crawdads was hovering around $3.

The cheapest boiled crawfish on the tracker came in at $3.29, and live crawfish were going for as little as $2.29.

