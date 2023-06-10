Cousin of New Orleans drug kingpin found dead in Elayn Hunt while serving sentence for manslaughter

ST. GABRIEL - The cousin of New Orleans kingpin Telly Hankton was found dead in his dorm at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center early Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, Julius "JuJu" Hankton was found unresponsive shortly after midnight.

Prison staff and Acadian Ambulance paramedics administered CPR to Hankton, but he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The DOC says his cause of death has not been determined but no foul play is expected.

Hankton was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a 2017 plea to manslaughter for killing someone in retaliation for a robbery during a dice game.

Telly Hankton is currently serving two life sentences connected to murders and racketeering charges.