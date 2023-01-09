Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood.

Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.

The pair was discovered after a family member, who said they had not heard from the couple for several days, went to check on the home Monday, sources said.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.