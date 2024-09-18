88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Councilman, Companion Animal Alliance teaming up for free pet vaccination drive on Saturday

Wednesday, September 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A free pet vaccination clinic is coming up on Saturday from the city-parish government and Companion Animal Alliance, District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst announced Wednesday.

Hurst said that the drive comes after an overwhelming outpouring of constituents at the last vaccination drive where more than 100 pets had to be turned away. 

"It became clear that the need for these services is far greater than expected," Hurst said in a release.

According to the release, Hurst and Companion Animal Alliance are committed to meeting the growing needs of pet owners in the community. Hurst said the partnership has vaccinated over 750 pets and provided crucial resources to ensure the well-being of animals throughout East Baton Rouge.

The upcoming Pet Vaccine Clinic will take place at Charles Kelly Community Center on Riley Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

