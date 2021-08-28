79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Corey Rholdon - Sports Reporter

Corey Rholdon is a Sports Reporter on WBRZ. He joined the team in August 16, 2021.

 

Rholdon is a New Orleans native where he attended and graduated from Holy Cross High School. He is a Mississippi College alumna.

 

His first job was reporting sports for WHBF in Quad Cities, Iowa where he covered everything from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Illinois sports.

 

“When I was a kid I loved sports, and I started watching WWL in New Orleans to get my LSU, Saints and Pelicans news. There I fell in love with the industry and knew I wanted to do that for the rest of my life. I interned at WDSU, and Fox 8 in New Orleans where they helped me make that dream a reality.” - Corey Rholdon

Corey loves to play beach volleyball and cooking great south Louisiana-inspired cuisines.

 

Twitter account:  @Corey_RholdonTV

 

Facebook account:  Corey Rholdon

 

Instagram account: @Corey_RholdonTV

