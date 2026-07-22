Convicted sex offender accused of sexual battery on girl in 2024 arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A convicted sex offender from Rapides Parish has been arrested by Baton Rouge Police on sexual battery charges after he allegedly abused a girl in 2024.

David Coburn, 51, is accused of touching the girl under her shorts while the two were inside a van along Perkins Road in March 2024. According to an arrest warrant, Coburn asked the girl to stand up and only stopped when his wife returned to the van.

Coburn's phone, police say, had photos of him kissing the girl on the lips.

Coburn was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana's sex offender registry, Coburn is a Tier 3 sexual offender who was convicted of sexual battery in 2009, as well as child pornography charges in 2010. He was released from jail in 2019.

The sex offender registry shows that Coburn's status was last verified on May 6, 2026.