College Football Playoff expansion put on hold

Monday, January 10 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

College football leaders have not acted to expand the college football postseason, putting playoff expansion on hold and ensuring the current four-team structure will stay intact through the current contract that runs until 2026.

The Playoff Management Committee did not approve the 12-team proposal that was in front of them since June, a plan that could have been put in place for the 2024 season.

“We have entrenched issues that are no closer to be resolved” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Associated Press on Monday.

Executive Director Bill Hancock said the management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, are still stuck on whether some conferences should have automatic qualification into an expanded playoff, and which ones.

Mark Keenum, the committee chair said the commissioners will meet again in the next few weeks to work on a plan that everyone can support.

