71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard working oil spill near Garden Island Bay

1 hour 47 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 10:02 PM May 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - The United Stated Coast Guard is working an "uncontrolled oil and natural gas discharge" near Garden Island Bay.

According to the Coast Guard, the Unified Command has more than 180 responders supporting response efforts. Responders have recovered approximately 32,718 gallons of oily water mixture. 

Trending News

Aerial surveys are ongoing, and air monitoring has not indicated any immediate concerns in the response area, according to officials. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days