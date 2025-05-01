71°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard working oil spill near Garden Island Bay
NEW ORLEANS - The United Stated Coast Guard is working an "uncontrolled oil and natural gas discharge" near Garden Island Bay.
According to the Coast Guard, the Unified Command has more than 180 responders supporting response efforts. Responders have recovered approximately 32,718 gallons of oily water mixture.
Trending News
Aerial surveys are ongoing, and air monitoring has not indicated any immediate concerns in the response area, according to officials. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
This week in history: The flood of 1977
-
2une In Previews: Inspiration Day to celebrate new resource center coming to...
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title