Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning.
State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on.
Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
