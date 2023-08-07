100°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
City-parish closing portion of Highland Road for emergency tree removal Tuesday

55 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 1:58 PM August 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Part of Highland Road will be closed for hours Tuesday as workers cut down trees near the Country Club of Louisiana.

The city-parish approved the emergency closure on Monday. The closure will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highland Crossing. The eastbound side of the road will reopen around noon, and westbound traffic will continue to be blocked until around 4 p.m., according to the city-parish.

The emergency work comes just days after severe weather brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the capital area. The parish has also announced it will be collecting storm debris on Monday.

