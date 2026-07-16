City of St. George asks for residents' input on 25-year growth plan

ST. GEORGE — The City of St. George on Thursday asked residents for their input on the municipality's comprehensive development plan for the next 25 years.

The city wants the public's opinion on its land-use map and conditions, as well as how the city implements the "St. George Comprehensive Plan 2050."

Residents wishing to share their input can attend the fourth and final stakeholder dialogue session, set for July 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 11207 Proverbs Avenue. The meeting will begin with a 15-minute presentation, followed by 10 to 15-minute rounds of "focused activities."

Attendees will be asked to review the city's proposed land use map, give feedback on proposed land use categories and "help rank the proposed strategies and actions that will guide how the city puts the Comprehensive Plan into practice."

Those unable to attend can take an online poll to share their wishes for the city's future. It will be open through July 25.

Officials described the plan as "a long-range planning document that will guide the city's growth and investment decisions through 2050." It covers housing, land use, infrastructure, parks and more.

The city hopes to adopt the plan by this fall.