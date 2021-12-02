Christmas is here: hundreds gather for lighting of Old City Hall in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - There's only one time a year the Old City Hall in Denham Springs lights up—the holiday season.

The lighting filled the streets with hundreds of people, a pleasant sight for Mayor Gerard Landry after the event was canceled last year for the first time in seven years because of COVID-19.

Landry said several activities were added this year, including free holiday refreshments, a Santa's Village, and free carnival rides.

The Lighting of the Old City Hall also launched the shopping season in the Antique District, where merchants say there are no COVID shortages.



"You can see with the turnout. You can see by the smiles on the people.

Look at the line to see Santa Clause. This wonderful that was we have bounced back after COVID, and we're proud," Donna Jennings, the director of Main Street in Denham Springs, said.

The lighting is the first of many holiday celebrations in Denham Springs that will run during December, including several that were canceled last

year.