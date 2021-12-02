Latest Weather Blog
Christmas is here: hundreds gather for lighting of Old City Hall in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - There's only one time a year the Old City Hall in Denham Springs lights up—the holiday season.
The lighting filled the streets with hundreds of people, a pleasant sight for Mayor Gerard Landry after the event was canceled last year for the first time in seven years because of COVID-19.
Landry said several activities were added this year, including free holiday refreshments, a Santa's Village, and free carnival rides.
The Lighting of the Old City Hall also launched the shopping season in the Antique District, where merchants say there are no COVID shortages.
"You can see with the turnout. You can see by the smiles on the people.
Look at the line to see Santa Clause. This wonderful that was we have bounced back after COVID, and we're proud," Donna Jennings, the director of Main Street in Denham Springs, said.
Trending News
The lighting is the first of many holiday celebrations in Denham Springs that will run during December, including several that were canceled last
year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Harvey Adger, head basketball coach at Glen Oaks, notches 900th victory
-
Baton Rouge 10-year-old to compete in international Rubik's Cube competition
-
East Baton Rouge Parish schools work to find teachers amid nationwide teacher...
-
Jurors view graphic rape video in second day of Livingston sex abuse...
-
During call to 911 about prison fire, supervisors ask for police not...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge