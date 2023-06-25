91°
Latest Weather Blog
Christmas in July? Amazon's 'Prime Day' is back
Trending News
SEATTLE - Amazon's "Prime Day" has returned for a second year with the online retail giant promising twice as many deals as last year.
The company launched the event last July in an effort to promote its $99 annual Prime loyalty program, which offers free two-day shipping and other perks. Some of the big discounts are on large screen TVs and Amazon devices like its Echo, Kindle and Fire TV products.
Consumers may be hoping for better deals than last year, when #PrimeDayFail became a trending topic amid complaints that the products offered were unimpressive and the best items were quickly out of stock.
Retailers are countering Amazon with deals of their own. Wal-Mart has cut prices throughout the month on a host of products online.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
-
Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his...
-
Accusations of sexual harassment cause tension at Livingston Parish council
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso