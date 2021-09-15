74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chief Civil Deputy arrested after stealing over $35,000 from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office

2 hours 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, September 15 2021 Sep 15, 2021 September 15, 2021 6:40 AM September 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

CALDWELL PARISH - Caldwell Parish's Chief Civil Deputy was arrested for malfeasance and theft after stealing over $35,000 from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office. 
CPSO was alerted that money was possibly being stolen from the cash drawer used to collect fines and/or fees at the Sheriff's Office. CPSO later requested the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division/Monroe Field Office to investigate the matter further. 
Debbie Dollar, 58, was identified as the suspect after being investigated by LSP. Detectives found that Dollar had been stealing from the cash drawer since January 2020. 
On September 14, Dollar was booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail on charges of one count of malfeasance in office and one count of felony theft. Her bond was set at $4,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days