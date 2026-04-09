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Chief: 4 people have been banned from Strawberry Festival as Ponchatoula Police investigate threats
PONCHATOULA — A total of four people have been banned from this weekend's Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula as local law enforcement agencies investigate four possible threats made to the event.
In addition to 19-year-old Amari Sexton being banned from the festival after he had several of his devices seized over a viral video that law enforcement said could be seen as a threat to the festival, Chief Bry Layrisson on Thursday said that three other investigations have led to three more people being banned from the festival.
Sexton was not arrested, but is a person of interest in one of the investigations concerning threats against the festival.
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Layrisson clarified that there is no credible threat to the festival. Last week, Layrisson said the police department is taking all threats seriously after a shooting last year left one person injured at the festival.
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