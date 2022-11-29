Charities hoping more donations come in as Giving Tuesday wraps up

BATON ROUGE - Charities are asking for extra help this year since everything from gas prices to grocery bills have gone up.

"Inflation is so much higher this year than last year. For groups that provide services for the community, it's difficult," Michael Acaldo, President and CEO of St. Vincent De Paul, said.

More than 2,000 people were fed on Thanksgiving Day at St. Vincent De Paul. A 25-percent increase over last year. Acaldo says they are seeing a greater need this year than in 2021. The higher cost of everything this year has charities worried that they may not be able to help as many people as they'd like during the holiday season.



Over at East Baton Rouge Parish school system, a handful of elves need to be adopted to help students have the best Christmas.

"It really makes the kids feel extra special because someone has thought of them to actually take the time and give them gifts," Letrece Griffin, director of communications, said.

On Giving Tuesday, donations came in to St. Vincent De Paul—fewer than Acaldo hoped for. He says every dollar counts.

"It's all important because everything counts at St. Vincent De Paul. I think other charities are seeing the same thing around the community," Acaldo said.

While Giving Tuesday is the biggest day of the year for charities, donations are needed year round.

"If you don't get to it today, that's ok, just get to it tomorrow, or the next day. It will make a big difference in the lives we serve," Acaldo said.

WBRZ is also working to help those in need. You can donate to Pat's Coats for Kids, or Syliva's Toys for Christmas.