Central: Proposed city center is 'long-term vision' to increase 'quality of life' without raising taxes

CENTRAL — The city of Central unveiled its plan for a new city center development project that it says will bolster flood control efforts and provide new retail, entertainment and recreational areas.

The project, dubbed "Main Street 2030," will be developed between Sullivan Road, Hooper Road and Wax Road with the new City Hall serving as the "northern anchor." The city's plan is to create an area with a "downtown feel" while using existing land to help with flood control efforts.

The city said it will implement "advanced flood control measures" along Beaver Bayou through an 85-acre flood project that Mayor Wade Evans said on Facebook will protect homes while also serving as a "beautiful focal point" for the city.

The new plan would also add connector roads, which Mayor Evans said will help with traffic and safety.

Additionally, the plan includes recreational amenities including walking trails, picnic spots, playgrounds and sports facilities. One of the biggest draws, however, will likely be the new lake, complete with a sand beach and boat launch and neighbored by a "surf pond" with a surf machine.

Evans said the city is exploring private investment options for these recreational areas and possibly more, like pools, a lazy river and a splash pad.

Another big feature of the plan is a multi-use arena that would serve as an indoor sports facility, event venue and emergency shelter. The arena will be state-funded, Evans added.

The "Main Street 2030" plan also includes a shopping district called Shoe Creek. The city said it will include retail shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Evans said on Facebook that the "long-term vision" is about "resilience, quality of life and smart growth — without raising taxes."