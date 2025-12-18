78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Police: Two injured in 18-wheeler, SUV crash along Joor Road

4 hours 33 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 11:12 AM December 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

CENTRAL — Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads in Central.

One person was in critical condition and another was in serious condition following the crash, which happened just before 10 a.m.

According to Central Police, an SUV hit the backside of an 18-wheeler, and the occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital. 

Joor Road was shut down between Lovett and Hooper roads. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m. 

Trending News

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies assisted in navigating traffic.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days