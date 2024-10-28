Central Police officer wanted for payroll fraud in jail Monday

BATON ROUGE - A Central Police officer and assistant warden at Dixon Correctional Institute was in jail Monday night after turning himself in for malfeasance in office.

WBRZ previously reported that Haley was paid by the Central Police Department for 350 hours he did not work, which totaled around $7,500.

An affidavit for Haley said he submitted 14 fraudulent time sheets.

He was booked for malfeasance in office, payroll fraud, theft and 26 counts of filing false public records charges.