Central City Council approves funding for more license plate readers

CENTRAL - An ordinance to fund more license plate readers throughout the city of Central was passed by the city council Tuesday evening.

In April, the council passed a resolution to provide nine license plate readers to the police department. There are already several scattered throughout the city, which Chief Roger Corcoran believes helps law enforcement find criminals faster.

"I want to install cameras at every entrance to the city," Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

New rules for the use of the license plate readers were also proposed to the council. The rules say the readers can only be used by law enforcement for certain criminal investigations including stolen vehicles, stolen license plates and wanted or missing people.

City leaders heavily emphasized that the readers will not be used to enforce traffic-related violations or infringe on the privacy of drivers.

"They only read license plates they aren't for speeding or any traffic enforcement purposes at all," Central Mayor David Barrow said.

Chief Corcoran told WBRZ the next steps will include a contract with Flock cameras, and mapping out potential locations.