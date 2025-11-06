66°
CATS to waive all fares on Election Day for poll access
BATON ROUGE — The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will waive all route fares on Nov. 15 to assist those traveling to the polls on Election Day.
Riders can board any bus on Nov. 15 free of charge throughout the service area; regular routes and schedules will still apply.
"We want every resident to have the opportunity to make their voice heard," Theo Richards, CEO of CATS, said. "By providing free transportation to the polls, we're helping make the voting process easier, safer, and more accessible for our entire community."
More information about routes, schedules or other services can be found here.
