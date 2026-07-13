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CATS offering complimentary shuttle service to State Sen. Larry Selders' funeral services

10 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 8:17 PM July 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transportation System is offering a complimentary shuttle for State Sen. Larry Selders' funeral on Tuesday. 

The service will run from Baton Rouge Community College to Mt. Zion Baptist Church downtown, where his funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. It will happen after a viewing, which starts at 9 a.m. 

Selders, 44, was elected in 2025 and represented Baton Rouge in the state's 14th District before his unexpected passing

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Politicians from across the state sent their condolences to Selders' family after his passing, calling the former lawmaker a "gentle giant" and "man of the people. 

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