Car flipped upside-down in Prairieville neighborhood, driver taken to hospital

Sunday, May 07 2023
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A car wreck in a Prairieville neighborhood managed to flip over a car and send the driver to the hospital. 

The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the Parker Place Estates neighborhood off Parker Road. 

Witnesses say the car was driving down Parker Place Drive when it sideswiped a parked SUV and flipped upside-down. 

The driver, an 18-year-old male, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. 

