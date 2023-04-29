Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of plant

BATON ROUGE - For the first time ever here in Louisiana, the community gathered to celebrate cannabis.

"We wanted to bring together the community engagement part, the education, it's still unknown to a lot of people here even though we have had a medical cannabis program in effect since 2016," founder Jessica Potts said.

Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair allowed several vendors to sell and inform the public about their natural products.

There were also different educational opportunities to learn more about the cannabis industry.

Potts says it is cannabis that is saving her life, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 20 years ago. Now she hopes to help others.