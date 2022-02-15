Burglar in stolen box truck led police on chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police chased down a man in a stolen box truck after he allegedly used the vehicle to carry out multiple break-ins later that same night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crime spree started Monday when Reginald Robertson, 54, smashed open a lock box and took the keys to a Penske rental truck parked outside a business on Nicholson Drive.

From there, police believe Robertson drove to a business on North Street, near the Acadian Thruway, where he broke in and stole tools. Robertson also broke into a vending machine at the store and stole the cash inside, according to BRPD.

Police caught up with Robertson after he made a third stop at a grocery store on Terrace Avenue where he allegedly committed another break-in. An officer spotted the bright yellow truck shortly afterward, and a chase ensued.

Robertson eventually got out of the truck and led officers on a foot pursuit before he was finally captured.

Police said Robertson admitted to the crimes and told officers he was on drugs at the time. He was booked on charges of theft, motor vehicle theft, simple burglary, and criminal damage to property.