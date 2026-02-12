71°
BRPD units respond to shooting in bathroom of CATS terminal along Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting at the CATS terminal between Florida Boulevard and Convention Street on Thursday.
Several police units responded to the terminal around 11:30 a.m.
A BRPD spokesperson said that they believe the person shot themselves in the hand and left the area before police arrived.
