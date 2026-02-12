71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD units respond to shooting in bathroom of CATS terminal along Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting at the CATS terminal between Florida Boulevard and Convention Street on Thursday. 

Several police units responded to the terminal around 11:30 a.m. 

A BRPD spokesperson said that they believe the person shot themselves in the hand and left the area before police arrived.

