BRPD searching for missing child who was supposed to take school bus Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a middle school student who left home Tuesday morning but did not get on the school bus.

Mother Shaniqwa Watts said her 14-year-old son Davion left their home at 6:30 a.m. and was supposed to walk three blocks to get on a bus that would take him to Capitol Middle School.

Watts called the school later in the morning to tell teachers about Davion's missing homework and school staff said he did not get on the bus or make it to class.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the case has been transferred to their missing person's division.