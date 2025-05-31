75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Person injured in shooting taken to hospital from Plank Road

1 hour 18 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, May 31 2025 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 7:53 PM May 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to the hospital from Plank Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The injured person was at the Mobil gas station at the 1300 block of Plank Road; officials do not know where the initial shooting happened.

The victim is in stable condition, officials said.

