BRPD: Man shot in stomach on Florida Boulevard

Wednesday, July 09 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach Wednesday night on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police officials said.

Police said the shooting happened around 1300 Florida Boulevard and a "male sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach." Emergency officials said the person went to the hospital on their own.

Officials said the incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

