77°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man shot in stomach on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach Wednesday night on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police officials said.
Police said the shooting happened around 1300 Florida Boulevard and a "male sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach." Emergency officials said the person went to the hospital on their own.
Trending News
Officials said the incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
-
1 in 3 teens nationwide has prediabetes, according to new CDC data
-
WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: St. Gabriel police chief questions allegations surrounding slain captain
-
Former LSU star Angel Reese named NBA 2K26 cover athlete
-
Two arrested after allegedly firing assault rifles into air while driving through...