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BRPD: Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Circle K on Perkins Road

47 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 2:18 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for murder after a deadly shooting outside a Circle K near the Perkins Road Interstate 10 on-ramp, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Byron Thibodeaux Jr., 24, was arrested for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon after Nolan Allen IV, 21, was shot to death in May.

Allen was found shot to death inside a vehicle. 

A witness told police that Allen and Thibodeaux had traveled to Southern University to record music prior to the shooting, arrest documents said. After going somewhere else, Allen told the witness that he was going to take Thibodeaux back to Southern prior to stopping at the gas station.

Thibodeaux was identified from a photographic lineup as the person who went home with Nolan and the person Allen was taking back to Southern.

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