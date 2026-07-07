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BRPD investigating June shooting that left man shot in front yard of Alliquippa Street home
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a June shooting left a man injured along Alliquippa Street.
According to BRPD, a man was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of an Alliquippa home near Calumet Street around 5:48 p.m. on June 27.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
BRPD is investigating the shooting.
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