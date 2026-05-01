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BRPD: Baton Rouge teen hit man with rifle, chased him home and fired at him, his sister
BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly striking a man in the face, chasing him with a rifle and firing several shots at him and his sister.
Jamari Kilgore allegedly approached the man along Catalpa Street on Monday. After the man turned away from Kilgore, Kilgore struck him in the face with a rifle.
A fight ensued, during which Kilgore said he was going to shoot the man. After this, the man began running to his home as Kilgore followed. When he arrived at home and told his sister what happened, Kilgore was there with the rifle.
Kilgore then threatened to shoot both siblings, Baton Rouge Police said in an arrest warrant for Kilgore.
The sister said she was calling the police, which sent Kilgore running, but not before firing five shots at the siblings.
Kilgore was arrested Thursday on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon charges.
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