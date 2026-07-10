BRPD arrests man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot neighbor 8 times after burglarizing apartment

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor eight times after breaking into his apartment and stealing a PlayStation 5.

Tyzerrian Castle, 24, was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property charges.

According to the warrant, in August 2025, a man submitted a police report after someone broke into his Plank Road apartment and stole his PS5. After the management office let him watch surveillance footage, the man recognized the burglar as his neighbor, Castle, whom he had known for six months.

The man immediately sent a text to Castle, asking him about the burglary. Castle eventually admitted to the burglary and said he would return with some money the next day.

The two met at an apartment on North Ardenwood Drive and got into the same car. The victim said that a third person showed up with a rifle and started pulling on the driver's side door.

The man immediately drove off with Castle still in his front seat, at which point Castle allegedly pulled out his own handgun and demanded the man stop the car. The man stopped in the middle of an intersection and tried to wrestle the gun out of Castle's hands and begged him to get out of the car.

In the tussle, Castle climbed over the victim and got out of the driver's side door. Castle then allegedly shot the man eight times in the leg and stomach area.

The victim then drove himself to his family's house and was quickly taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is recovering from the shooting.