BRPD: Man wanted for allegedly shooting neighbor 8 times after stealing his PlayStation

BATON ROUGE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his neighbor eight times after breaking into his apartment and stealing a PlayStation 5, according to an arrest warrant.

Tyzerrian Castle, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for attempted murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to the warrant, a man submitted a police report after someone broke into his Plank Road apartment and stole his PS5. After the management office let him watch surveillance footage, the man recognized the burglar as his neighbor, Castle, whom he had known for six months.

The man immediately sent a text to Castle, asking him about the burglary, which Castle eventually admitted to and said he would return with some money the next day.

The two met at an apartment complex on North Ardenwood Drive and got into the same vehicle. The victim said that a third person showed up with a rifle and started pulling on the driver's side door.

The man immediately drove off with Castle still in his front seat. Castle then allegedly pulled out his own handgun and demanded the man stop the car. The man stopped in the middle of an intersection and tried to wrestle the gun out of Castle's hands and begged him to get out of the car.

In the tussle, Castle climbed over the victim and got out of the driver's side door. That's when Castle allegedly shot the man eight times in the leg and stomach area.

Even with his injuries, the victim drove himself to his family's house. He was quickly taken to the hospital, where he underwent successful surgery.

Anyone with information on Castle's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or at their website.