BRPD arrest records detail events that led up to fatal weekend stabbing on Dawson Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police officers arrested a 50-year-old man on manslaughter charges after he allegedly stabbed a family member in the parking lot of a Dawson Drive apartment complex following an argument, arrest records show.

According to police, 50-year-old Quinton Johnson stabbed 39-year-old Dustin Johnson on Sunday night after the pair had been arguing.

"Why did you stab me? You didn't have to stab me," a witness recalled hearing the younger Johnson say after the stabbing.

Dustin Johnson was taken to the hospital and later died from his stab wound.

Police added that Quinton Johnson told them that Dustin Johnson had been "picking" at him for several weeks leading up to the stabbing. Quinton Johnson later admitted that he approached Dustin Johnson with a knife in his hand, but did not intend to kill him.

"Dustin made a sudden move toward him and Quinton stabbed him in the upper chest," BRPD officers wrote in an affidavit.

Quinton Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on manslaughter charges.