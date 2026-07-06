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BRPD: 2 teens hospitalized after shooting along Sherwood Street on Independence Day
BATON ROUGE — Two teenagers were struck by gunfire on Saturday along Sherwood Street, a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson told WBRZ.
Around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, BRPD responded to reports that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot along Sherwood between Lemonwood and Beechwood drives.
The teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
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